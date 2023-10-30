Effective preparation proved vital for Fiji Bati

The Vodafone Fiji Bati’s thorough preparation, identification of areas of weakness, and diligent efforts to address them proved to be the cornerstone of their thrilling victory against the hosts, the PNG Kumuls, during the final pool round of the Pacific Championships yesterday.

In a pre-match interview, Coach Wise Kativerata stated that they were well aware of the areas needing improvement and resolutely delivered on their game-day promises.

The Fiji Bati stunned the Kumuls with a 43-16 win. Captain Tui Kamikamica acknowledges that the upcoming week’s training will demand redoubled dedication and effort from the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“Coming off a loss, especially at home is going to be tough so we have to lift up the intensity at training starting on Tuesday yeah we expecting another tough game coz it’s a do-or-die game next week.”

Kamikamica adds that their remarkable performance against the hosts, particularly with the inclusion of their promising young talents, made this game an unforgettable experience for both teams.

The Fiji Bati and PNG Kumuls are set to clash once more in the final this Sunday at 5 pm.