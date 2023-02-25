Dream debut win for MGM U17

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School has made a statement in its Vodafone Trophy Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition debut.

The minnows defeated Lomaivuna Secondary School 28-4 in its first Under-17 game.

This is the first time that MGM is taking part in any contact sport.

School principal Sanjay Raman says they only found out yesterday that they’re part of this year’s FSSRL competition.

He says thanks to the support from parents and businesses they were able to get the playing kits for the team at the last minute.

Raman says this is only the beginning of what MGM plans to achieve in the sport.

In other U17 results, Marist Brothers High School defeated Assembly of God 18-1, QVS thrashed Vashist Muni College 50-4, Nasinu thumped Sacred Heart College 40-0 and Shreedar edged Dudley High 22-18.