Dragons snap 25-year drought to climb into top eight

[Source: NRL]

The St George Illawarra Dragons have snapped a 25-year drought in Melbourne to climb back inside the top eight.

Not since 1999 have the Dragons defeated the Storm in Victoria and the odds were stacked against them as they travelled south for Saturday night’s game.

But with their season on the line, Shane Flanagan’s men defended their way to a gritty 18-16 victory at AAMI Park.

Such was the length of the drought, Rod Wishart, the father of Storm utility Tyran Wishart was playing for St George Illawarra when they last won in Melbourne.

With the hosts handed one last attacking opportunity, Kyle Flanagan produced the match-winning play when he forced a Harry Grant error with less than two minutes remaining.

The victory sees the Dragons leapfrog the Dolphins and climb into eighth on the ladder with five rounds remaining. Melbourne’s loss leaves the door ajar for an in-form Panthers to launch a late bid for the minor premiership.

The intensity was high from the opening whistle, with the Dragons playing like their season was on the line.

Despite their desperation, it was Melbourne who had the better of the opening exchanges and struck first through Grant.

The hosts had chances to drive home the advantage, however a number of uncharacteristic errors left the door ajar for St George Illawarra.

Flanagan’s side eventually hit back, Jayden Su’A pouncing on a Ben Hunt grubber before Tyrell Sloan produced a piece of individual brilliance to make it 12-6 after 30 minutes.

Melbourne had the last say in the half, Grant Anderson diving on a Cameron Munster kick to make it 12-10 at the break.

Hunt and Su’A combined again shortly after half-time to provide the Dragons a smidgen of breathing room however the gap was back down to two with 20 minutes remaining when Grant snuck over for his second.

Melbourne pushed hard for the match-winner, but St George Illawarra were brave in defence to secure a famous victory.