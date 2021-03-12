Dragons signs Francis Molo

The Dragons have signed Cowboys forward Francis Molo to a three-year deal commencing in 2022.

The 26-year-old made his NRL debut in 2014 and has played 58 games during stints at Brisbane and North Queensland.

This news comes days after the Warriors announced the re-signing of consistent back-rower Tohu Harris on a three-year deal.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile round two which begins on Thursday, Paramatta Eels will face Melbourne Storm at 9.05pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform on Friday at 8pm.

On Friday, the Warriors face the Knights at 7pm while Titans meet the Brisbane Broncos at 9.05pm.

There will be three matches on Saturday, Bulldogs take on Panthers at 4pm, Sea Eagles battles Rabbitohs at 6.30pm and Cowboys faces Dragons at 8.35pm.

Two matches will be played on Sunday, West Tigers meets Roosters at 5.05pm and Sharks takes on the Raiders at 7.15pm.

The Roosters and West Tigers match will be live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel.