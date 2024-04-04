Discipline on track for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says player discipline is improving, with no major incidents reported.

Despite the majority of his players being new to Rugby League, Naiqama has observed notable improvement over the month.

Naiqama describes the first few weeks as tough but emphasizes that the players have learned a lot from their mistakes.

“The first two weeks we had a couple of boys on report, last week we had a clean sheet and I think in the first month, because a lot of boys were new to Rugby League – the interpretations of the rules , the language of the referees took a bit of time to get used to.”

The former Fiji Bati captain says there’s a long season ahead to grasp the game and its rules better and places his trusts in the players to steadily enhance their game.

The Silktails will host the Cronulla Sharks at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 12pm on Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.