Rugby League

Decision on Edwards to be made as Panthers gears up for Grand Final

[Source: Fox Sports]
October 2, 2021 9:19 am
Dylan Edwards. [File Photo]

There is a big question mark for the Panthers side over its fullback Dylan Edwards as he suffers a foot injury.

Edwards was spotted at training in a moon boot and faces a crunch fitness test on his injured foot.

Head coach Ivan Cleary is confident the fullback will be right to play.

Article continues after advertisement

Cleary says all the boys have shown great resilience and nothing will stop them from putting on a show on Sunday.

The ligament injury has seen Charlie Staines added to the Penrith 21 this week as cover.

If Edwards is ruled out Stephen Crichton would likely shift to fullback with Brent Naden or Staines coming in on the wing.

Naden is the frontrunner given he was 18th man for the Panthers in their preliminary final if Edwards fails to recover in time.

Props James Fisher-Harris who injured his knee in the preliminary final and Moses Leota who was a late scratching for the clash with the Storm due to a calf injury are expected to be fit to take their places for the decider.

The Panthers take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8.30pm this Sunday.

You can catch the match live on the FBC Sports channel.

[Source: Fox Sports]

 

