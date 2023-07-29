DCE a winner in 300th as Sea Eagles break 20-year hoodoo

[Source: NRL News]

Daly Cherry-Evans celebrated his 300th NRL appearance in style as the Sea Eagles broke a 20-year record to beat the Dragons 24-18 at WIN Stadium.

The Sea Eagles ran in 22 straight points during the match to ensure Cherry-Evans’ milestone game was a night to remember after St George Illawarra took an 8-0 lead early.

Despite a spirited second half effort from the Red V to get within a try late, the Sea Eagles did enough to hold on for their first victory in Wollongong since 2003 after previously losing 10 of 11 matches at WIN Stadium.

Manly’s right edge of Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau’atu and Jason Saab caused havoc for the home side with the trio crossing for tries each in the win while Reuben Garrick was strong at the back in a crucial result for the Sea Eagles.

The Dragons shot out of the blocks early when Talatau Amone sent Francis Molo over the line from short range before Zac Lomax slotted a penalty goal after Jake Trbojevic was penalised for being offside.

A powerful run by Matt Lodge enabled the visitors some momentum in a set and Saab made light work of the sideline to use every piece of grass before finding Koula in support to get the Sea Eagles on the board.

Dragons hooker Jacob Liddle had a moment to forget after he was rag dolled to the ground by Olakau’atu before playing the ball in the opposite direction to hand possession back to the visitors.

The Sea Eagles took advantage of the brain fade with Olakau’atu making light work of the Dragons’ left-edge defence to get past three defenders and go over with ease.

Manly extended their lead two minutes after half-time with Kelma Tuilagi and Koula combining inside their own half to help send Garrick over in a long-range effort.

Garrick went close to grabbing a second but was denied by a last-gasp effort from the Dragons before Lachlan Croker was ruled to have knocked the ball on in a lead-up.

A linebreak by Jack de Belin shortly after the turnover allowed the Dragons to get into attacking territory but the home side were denied a four-pointer of their own with Dan Russell ruled held up over the line on review by the NRL Bunker.

The Sea Eagles were in again in the 52nd minute with Saab’s pace on the right edge too fast for Mat Feagai and Tyrell Sloan – the Manly winger beating both to sprint 40 metres to the line.

St George Illawarra’s chances of a comeback appeared to have been dented when de Belin was sent to the sin-bin on review after an alleged hip-drop tackle on Christian Tuipulotu, who came from the field with a suspected MCL injury.

However, the Dragons crossed while a man down to set up a big finish with 10 minutes remaining when Sloan picked up a loose Ben Hunt pass to cross over the line.

An offside call on Zane Musgrove while in possession of the ball killed off any hope of a potential victory for the Red V with the Sea Eagles keeping their chances of finishing in the top eight well and truly alive.