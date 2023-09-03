Preliminary final matches confirmed

[Source: NRL]

The Cronulla Sharks will host the Sydney Roosters on their home turf in week one of the elimination finals, after their 24-6 win over the Canberra Raiders yesterday.

While both sides had already qualified for the top eight, yesterday’s clash decided who would win hosting rights for week one of the series.

Earlier, the Gold Coast Titans defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 34-30.

In other preliminary final matches this weekend, Penrith Panthers will meet the Warriors, the Broncos clash with Melbourne Storm while the Newcastle Knights face the Warriors.