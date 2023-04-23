Cowboys fires in victory over Knights

[Source: NRL]

A return to form by Scott Drinkwater trumped the return of Kalyn Ponga as the Cowboys hung on to beat Newcastle 18-16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

In his third game back after a three-game suspension, Drinkwater ran for 216 metres and had two try assists as the Cowboys put a dampener on Ponga’s 100th NRL game and his first since Round 2 due to concussion.

The Cowboys struck the first blow when Drinkwater exploded into space and found Reece Robson backing up inside for the game’s opening try.

Article continues after advertisement

No sooner had the Cowboys fans taken their seats again after the try than Tom Dearden spilled the kick-off and the Knights made them pay when some crisp passing put Greg Marzhew over in the corner for his sixth try of the season.

In the 18th minute Knights fullback Lachlan Miller returned the favour with a dropped ball but the Cowboys wasted the opportunity when Reuben Cotter put it down on the third tackle.

A spectacular play by the Knights in the 22nd minute saw Dominic Young soar through the air to catch a Jackson Hastings bomb but come down just short of the line before losing the ball on the ground.

The Cowboys regained the lead in the 26th minute when Kyle Feldt came up with a spectacular diving finish after taking the final pass from Drinkwater.

The home side should have gone further ahead six minutes later when Robson grubbered into the in-goal and Drinkwater made a mess of the put-down with no defenders around him.

A penalty against Tyson Frizell for a high tackle handed Val Holmes the chance to slot a penalty goal but he missed and the home side led by six at the break.

The sin binning of Cowboys winger Murray Taulagi early in the second half gave the Knights a one-man advantage and they cashed in immediately when Ponga delivered the final pass for Young to score.

When Marzhew tried to push a pass just a metre from his own line the Knights found themselves under pressure but a knock on by Drinkwater let them off the hook.

A barnstorming run by Frizell then put the Knights on the attack and Hastings drifted across field and turned Lachlan Fitzgibbon underneath for a clear run to the line. Miller converted to give Newcastle a 16-12 lead.

The Cowboys struck back in the 65th minute when Holmes found space and turned the ball back inside for Dearden to score and make it 16-16. Holmes converted to North Queensland up 18-16.

Jeremiah Nanai lunged for the line shortly after but dropped the ball just short and the Knights survived that raid and eventually worked their way back up field where they launched a desperate final raid but the Cowboys hung on for their first win since Round 4.