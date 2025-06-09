Supreme Court to hear Rahman appeal in August

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Fiji-Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman’s counsel has filed an appeal in relation to the Court of Appeals decision for a re-trial.

Rahman appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

Defence counsel, Devanesh Sharma, informed the court that they have filed an appeal and that this matter will be called in August.

Rahman was charged with the unlawful possession of 39.5 kilograms of cocaine, which were discovered at his Caubati home in 2019.

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The drugs were found in his father’s bedroom, who was overseas at the time of the search.

Rahman was convicted and sentenced to 23 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 14-years.

Rahman then appealed both his conviction and sentence.

The conviction was quashed, but the Court of Appeal ordered for a re-trial .

The Suva High Court today ordered the state counsel to file and report for Rahman and whether he has been compliant with his bail condition.

This matter will be called on 7th September, while the Supreme Court matter on the appeal will be called on 6 August.