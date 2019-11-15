Cleary to make 100th NRL game in grand-finale

When his father Ivan last coached a team to the grand final in 2011, Nathan Cleary reckons he watched from the nosebleeds section of ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Ivan’s Warriors lost to the Sea Eagles that day, but on Sunday he’ll get another shot at a maiden title when the Panthers face the Storm.

This time Nathan will be right in the thick of the action and influencing the outcome as Penrith’s star halfback.

The 22-year-old reflected on some of his memories surrounding the decider nine years ago as he prepares to play his 100th game.

[Source: Panthers.com]