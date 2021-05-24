Cherry-Evans dares Roosters to target right edge

The Sea Eagles will have to dig deep against the Roosters in their NRL week two finals series clash on Saturday.

One of the players Manly will have to look to for some inspiration is Daly Cherry-Evans.

Fox Sports reported that DCE has dared the Roosters to target Manly’s vulnerable right edge, declaring it isn’t an “achilles heel” despite leaking plenty of points in last week’s Melbourne mauling.

The Sea Eagles’ season copped a hit in the first week of the finals courtesy of a 40-12 loss to title favorites and reigning champions the Storm.

In week two of the finals series, the Sea Eagles meet the Roosters at 9:50pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Eels face the Panthers at 9:50pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Whoever wins this match will meet defending champions, Melbourne Storm next week.

The winner between Sea Eagles and Roosters will take on the Rabbitohs in another preliminary final next weekend.