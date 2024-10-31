Chance for Bulikula to play in Pacific Cup

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

A lot is stake for the Fiji Bulikula this weekend when they play Fetu Samoa in Auckland.

The Bulikula not only have a chance to feature at the Rugby League World Cup but can book their place in the top tier competition or Pacific Women’s Cup next season where they’ll play the likes of Australia and New Zealand.

If Fiji beats Samoa in Auckland on Saturday, they’ll not only book a historic World Cup ticket but also travel to Sydney to meet the third-placed Pacific Cup team on November 10 for a place in next year’s top tier.

However, if Fiji loses in Auckland, they’ll become the Pacific representative in the 2025 World Series to determine the eighth and final women’s RLWC2026 berth against Ireland, Nigeria and the winner of November’s Americas qualifying tournament between Canada, Jamaica and USA.

Cook Islands and Tonga have been eliminated from World Cup qualifying and the Pacific Bowl after respective losses to Fiji and Samoa.

The Bulikula play Samoa on Saturday at 4:35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.