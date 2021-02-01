Champs QVS escapes gutsy Ra Roosters

Defending Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Under -19 champions Queen Victoria School will live to fight another day.

The side is on track to defending its Vodafone Trophy title after surviving a gutsy Ra High School Roosters outfit.

QVS defeated Ra Roosters 26-13.

Article continues after advertisement

The national semifinals will be held at Lautoka’s Churchill Park next weekend.

Meanwhile, looking at other U-19 results, Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels 26-12 Sigatoka Methodist College, Ba Provincial Freebird Institute 24-10 Lelean Memorial School, Nasinu Secondary School thrashed Nasikawa Vision College Knights 32-10.