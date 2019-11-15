Bulldogs star ruled out for the season

Bulldogs star Adam Elliott will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

The club announced scans revealed that the second-rower dislocated his shoulder in last week’s clash against the Rabbitohs and will require surgery.

He is expected to be sidelined for five to six months.

In other injury news at Canterbury, fullback Will Hopoate is still six to eight weeks from returning after injuring his left ankle.

Meanwhile, round nine of the NRL starts tonight with the Roosters playing the Cowboys at 9.50.

The Warriors meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm then the Bulldogs face the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Also on Saturday, the Storm takes on the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons meet the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source:Zero Tackle]