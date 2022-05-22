Bulldogs set to lose another star

Jack Hetherington [Source: Getty]

Brent Naden already walked out the door of the Bulldogs and Jack Hetherington could soon follow.

This as the Bulldogs enforcer is eyeing a move elsewhere ahead of the 2023 season.

That is according to The Daily Telegraph which reported that Hetherington has three rival clubs circling after Trent Barrett’s exit.

It’s reported that Hetherington was one of a few players to sign with the Bulldogs under the impression he would be playing under Barrett.

[Source: NRL.com]