Biggest test for Sivo and Eels tonight

Two of NRL’s best sides in the last two rounds will meet tonight but the unbeaten Eels go in as the favorites against the Roosters.

The Eels with Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard face a mammoth task against the defending champions.

In the game against the Sea Eagles, the Eels led by 18-2 early in the second half, and despite Manly’s comeback, Parramatta remained calm under pressure and hung on for a 19-16 victory, with the help of a last-minute forward pass ruling.

Against the Panthers last week, Parramatta were down by 16 points at the break, but managed to come back to win the match after being sparked by Bati center Waqa Blake.

Eel’s teams in the past have been known to buckle under pressure and to throw the towel in when things weren’t going their way but this appears to have changed in 2020 according to a report on NRL.com.

The Eels will face the Roosters at 9:50 tonight and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Also today at 5pm the Titans meet the Dragons before West Tigers play Cowboys at 7:30 pm.

There will be two games tomorrow as the Raiders meet the Sea Eagles at 6:05 pm and Sharks face the Bulldogs at 8:30 pm.