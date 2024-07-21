Big guns fire as Broncos snap six-game losing streak

[Source: NRL]

The return of skipper Adam Reynolds and a dash of Reece Walsh magic spearheaded the Broncos to a much-needed 30-14 win over the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.

Playing his first game since injuring his biceps in Round 9, the veteran playmaker controlled the game superbly as the Broncos snapped a six-game losing streak.

With so much at stake for both sides the Knights were dealt a massive blow just 10 minutes into the match centre Bradman Best left the field with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

The Broncos grabbed the opening try in the 24th minute when Deine Mariner finished off slick lead-up work from Billy Walters, Reynolds and Ezra Mam.

The Broncos had a second just six minutes later when Walsh burned the Knights from close range off a scrum play before Mariner crossed for his double as Kevin Walters’ men started to find their 2023 form.

Come the 38th minute and Mariner had his second try of the night and 16th of the season as the Broncos charged to an 18-0 lead at the break.

Edge back-rower Brendan Piakura poured into a hole in the 49th minute to stretch Brisbane’s lead to 24 points before the home side finally got on the board in the 55th minute when Jack Hetherington got across.

Any thoughts of a Newcastle comeback were snuffed out in the 65th minute when Mariner exploded into space and found Mam, who raced away to make it 30-4 to the Broncos.

Late tries to Mat Croker and Greg Marzhew added some respectability for the Knights but it was too little too late as they slumped to a 10th loss of the season.

The Broncos return home in Round 21 for a showdown with the resurgent Bulldogs while the Knights have a bye before a daunting clash with the Panthers.