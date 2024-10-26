Bati to come back stronger

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

Despite their loss to the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in their opening Pacific Bowl Championship match, Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata says his side is ready to take on the Cook Islands.

The side went down 22-10 to the Kumuls last weekend, and will be looking to make things right when they play their second championship tonight.

Kativerata says their main goal is to buildup towards the Rugby League World Cup, and these competitions will help them side with their preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our boys is prepared for Cook Islands, to be honest, I’m so glad rugby league has arrived in Fiji, internationally, plus the crowd. Last week we debuted eight players coming into the camp, this week they’re more knowing of each other and jelling properly. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we building towards the world cup.”

He says playing against a side like PNG last weekend has allowed the team to pick out areas that needs improvement, which have been amended for tonight’s game against the Cooks.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati play the Cook Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 8pm.

At 6pm, the Fiji Bulikula meets Cook Islands and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Residents take on Samoa Residents at 4pm in the first match today.