Bati prop fined

Fiji Bati and Warriors prop Kane Evans has been fined by the NRL for the offensive comment written on his wrist tape during last Sunday’s loss against Penrith.

The NRL has fined Evans $5000.

Evans was caught on camera in the 30-16 loss at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane the offensive message written clearly on his wrist.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to TVNZ, Warriors coach Nathan Brown said Evans, who was the 18th man for the match, had paid a hefty price for his actions.

The punishment is reasonably light in comparison to previous cases of a similar nature.

In 2014, Matt Lodge was suspended for two games after he was spotted with an obscenity on his wrist while playing for the New South Wales under-20s.

Also in in 2016, Andrew Fifita was fined $20,000 after he displayed a message of support for convicted one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.