Bati center to play 100th NRL game tonight

Tonight’s NRL match will be a special one for Fiji Bati player Waqa Blake.

The 25-year-old Fiji born center who moved to Australia when he was nine years old will play his 100th NRL game tonight.

Blake says it’s a big milestone for him after making his NRL debut in 2015.

He adds it’s even quite special to resume the NRL competition with his 100th game.

‘It means a lot to me just a young kid from Perth don’t think I’d be here now and to be here now and playing my 100th game you know is something massive for me something I can look back to when I grow older I just want to get back to the game and grateful for what it has done for me”.

Blake is one of the four players with links to Fiji who will run out for the Eels tonight against the Broncos.

Maika Sivo takes his place on the wing with Blake named as one of the centers.

Former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard is one of the starting prop and Kane Evans will come off the bench.

The NRL resumes tonight with the Eels playing the Broncos at 9:50pm.