Baby Chooks shine in big win over Bunnies

[Photo Credit: NRL]

The next generation of Roosters were on show in Friday night’s dominant 46-10 Pre-Season Challenge win over the Rabbitohs.

With both clubs’ NRL squads having already set off for next week’s NRL season opener in Las Vegas, the two Sydney powerhouses fielded sides consisting mainly of NSW Cup players.

But the inexperienced Roosters gave reserve-grade coach Brett Morris plenty to be excited about with Joseph Taipari steering the ship on the back of some dominant performances by forwards Corey Ross and Salesi Foketi.

It took just four minutes for the Roosters to kick off proceedings with Fijian forward Meli Nasau finishing off a slick left side shift.

After a dangerous tackle gifted the Rabbitohs good field position, the Bunnies were quick to capitalise with Matt French barging his way over from close range to make it 6-4.

The Roosters hit back in the 17th minute with Turoa Williams crossing over the right edge untouched thanks to some nice lead up work by Taipari and centre Ethan Clark-Wood.

After coming up with several momentum shifting tackles, Ross was rewarded with a try when he barged his way through Rabbitohs defenders to ground a Taipari grubber. The halfback converted to make it 14-6.

Three minutes before half time and another Roosters forward got in on the action with Foketi steaming onto a Benaiah Ioelu offload from the ground to put the Tricolours in front 20-6.

Eight minutes into the second term, the Roosters went further ahead with five-eighth Coby Thomas sweeping the ball down the left to send 2023 Jersey Flegg star Kyron Fekitoa streaming down the edge to score.

Fullback Callum Gromek was next to get in on the action, running in two tries in six minutes to put the Tricolours well in front 36-6.

Rabbitohs Top 30 member Leon Te Hau reduced the deficit 36-10 in the 66th minute but the Roosters had the last say with Michael Coleman and Emery Jolliffe crossing late in the game to put the game to bed 46-10.