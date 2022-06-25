Ba Dragons too strong for RKS Eels

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute Dragons patience and skills managed to see them through in their 16-10 win against Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels in the second Under-19 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national semifinal.

The Dragons were very clinical with their sets as they put pressure on RKS in the contest.

RKS scored the first points of the match via a penalty for a 2-0 lead before Ba Pro also slotted a two pointer minutes later.

With scores locked at 2-all, the western champions proved their worth with a well worked try just before halftime as they led 6-2 at the break.

The Dragons who beat defending champions Nasinu Panthers in the quarterfinal last week extended their lead 8-2 after another successful penalty.

First five-eighth Apimeleki Nasalo got the Dragons fans on their feet when he sliced through from 40 meters out to score an unconverted try.

Trailing 2-12, the Eels finally touched down for a four pointer with nine minutes remaining.

That try fired up the Eels as they struck again less than two minutes later when center Ilai Mate broke loose from his own half and raced away for a 70 meters try.

With five minutes remaining and scores at 12-10, Ba Provincial sealed their place in the final with another unconverted try.

In another semifinal, QVS Knights defeated a spirited Naitasiri Secondary School Warriors 24-14.

Next Saturday’s national finals will see Nasinu Panthers play QVS Knights in the U-15 and Marist Storm takes on QVS Knights in the U-17.