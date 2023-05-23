Arthur joins Sea Eagles; CHT back to Warriors

Jake Arthur. [Source: NRL]

The Sea Eagles have signed Eels halfback Jake Arthur to a contract that will run until the end of the 2024 season.

Arthur has appeared in 20 games for the Eels since making his NRL debut against the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium in Round 10, 2021.

According to Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold, Jake adds depth to their squad, particularly in the halves, and the team believes he has the potential to be a ball-playing forward due to his size and defensive abilities.

Chanel Harris-Tavita, who retired at the end of last season, will return to the Warriors on a two-year contract beginning in 2024.