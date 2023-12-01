Army withstand Police comeback

[Source: Fiji Police Force: Facebook]

Army survived a late surge from Police to win the Vodafone Fiji Sukuna Bowl Rugby League competition 28-20 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The men from Delainabua got off to a flying start with four tries in the first spell to lead 18-4 at the breather.

Police then mounted a spirit comeback, scoring four consecutive tries but Army was able to weather the storm to score two more tries to seal the win.

The main Sukuna Bowl rugby match will kick-off at 4:30pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.