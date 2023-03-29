Another season together for Trbojevic trio

[Source: NRL]

The three Trbojevic brothers will be together for another NRL season with the Manly Sea Eagles.

This is after the Sea Eagles extended the contract of promising back-rower Ben Trbojevic through to the end of 2024.

After making his NRL debut midway through the 2021 season, Trbojevic has racked up 17 games for Manly, including all three matches in 2023.

The 21-year-old was off-contract at the end of this year and will now spend at least another season alongside brothers Tom and Jake

Trbojevic, who are both signed with the Sea Eagles until the end of 2026.

Sea Eagles will play the Knights on Saturday at 4pm in round five of the NRL.

[Source: nrl.com]