Round two qualifiers for athletes

Over 500 athletes from across Fiji are at the HFC Bank Stadium today for Trial Two of the 2025 Fiji National Athletics Championships.

Trial one was held last Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with a huge turnout as well.

A total of 560 registered athletes from 56 clubs, schools and associations will take part in the country’s premier athletics event, with teams travelling from as far as Rotuma and Cicia in the Lau Group to compete.

Article continues after advertisement

With top talent on display and fierce competition expected across multiple track and field events, fans are encouraged to turn up and support the athletes.

This serves as a second qualifiers event for students who were not able to make the cut to the Fiji Finals at their respective school zone competition.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Finals will br held next Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.