Romuakalou embracing challenge at QVS

Queen Victoria School athletics coach Ratu Meli Romuakalou says building a strong athletics program at the school has been a challenge, but one he is determined to take on.

Romuakalou joined QVS after spending the past four years with Suva Grammar School. Moving into a new environment meant adjusting to a different group of athletes and a school where rugby traditionally takes centre stage.

He admits the transition was not easy at first.

“I think being with Suva Grammar School for the past four years, coming into QVS wasn’t easy, leaving the Grammar family behind and working with a new set of boys.”

Romuakalou revealed that after spotting several talented QVS athletes competing at the Coca-Cola Games last year, he began working on strengthening the coaching setup at the school.

“I noticed some really talented boys running in the Coca-Cola Games, so I asked Banuve Tabakaucoro if he could assist and help, while we were also looking for technical coaches for the 200 and 400 metres.”

Despite the challenges, Romuakalou believes QVS has the talent to compete strongly in athletics if the athletes are given the right guidance.

“Most of the tradition here is rugby, so trying to make athletics one of the main sports in QVS is hard. But there are always talented boys here, they just need guidance to take them where they need to be.”

The QVS inter-house wrapped up yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with Tovata house taking out the overall title.

