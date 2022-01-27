Rokoura draws the line on selection

As the Pacific-Aus sports series draws closer, members of the Fiji Pearls squad are fighting their way into selection.

New Fiji Pearls coach, Unaisi Rokoura is gambling with her selection criteria, putting effort over fame, meaning older players may miss their spot in they don’t perform.

Rokoura says she stands by her own philosophy when it comes to selecting the best for the national team.

“We are not looking at you as a senior player or you as a young player so the environment is equal to everyone. It’s who can perform at the standard and expectation as expected of them as an athlete.”

Despite the short preparation time, Rokoura says the players’ attitude and adaptation to the training program is commendable.

“It’s important that we provide the right environment for each of the players that we have and provide them the opportunity to have a go. Every girl has a chance to prove herself and what i can say right now, it’s going to be very difficult for me, come the end of January to early February to select the final 15”.

The Series is a vital build-up for the Fiji Pearls ahead of the July World Cup qualifiers.

The Pacific-Aus Sport Series will be held in March in Sydney, Australia.