Road to Olympic Games looks promising for young swimmer

Olympic hopeful Netani Ross has been one of the standout swimmers in the recently concluded Long Course Age Group Nationals.

Ross broke the 27.90 seconds record he set two years ago in the Male Open 50 Back category, this time with a record time of 27.81 seconds.

President Ben Rova says Ross’s performance in the Long Course Age Group Nationals is promising.

“We had Netani Ross, who has been consistent in just about every Grand Pix and this weekend’s nationals. He has been setting new times in his national records, which means he has been dropping it.”

Ross is among the eight players including, Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova, and Yolani Blake who, are vying for a spot at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.