Rewa eyes comeback against Ba

Rewa FC will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to underdogs Nadroga last week in the Extra Supermarket Premier League, as they prepare to face football giants’ Ba tomorrow.

For head coach Rodeck Singh and his squad, the loss to Nadroga highlighted several areas for improvement, which they have been working hard to address since the setback.

Singh is confident that his players understand the importance of tomorrow’s match and are ready to give their all for the full 90 minutes against Ba.

Rewa currently occupies fourth place in the league standings, with three wins, one draw, and one loss.

Labasa, Nadroga, and Navua hold the top three spots, respectively.

“They’re all looking forward to it, they all know what is at stake as we need that very crucial three points on offer and we just cannot lose any more points. So for us to go and get the win tomorrow is very important.”

They face Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow at 6 pm, followed by a clash with Nasinu at their home ground, Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, on Sunday at 3 pm.

Other EPL fixtures on Sunday include Suva taking on Lautoka in Nausori at 1 pm, while Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

Ba will also face Tavua at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba at 3 pm, with Nadi squaring off against Navua at Prince Charles Park.

