Raboiliku humbled by dual championship success

Royals Club coach Antonio Raboiliku [File Photo]

Royals Club coach Antonio Raboiliku has been the talk of the town after both Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School, which he coaches, won their respective divisions at the Coca-Cola Games Championships.

Despite this remarkable achievement, Coach Raboiliku remains humble, attributing his success to a “God-given talent” and hopes to guide more athletes to success.

“There’s no secret, I’m always declaring that this is my god given talent and I will continue to share it with the children nowadays.”

Article continues after advertisement

Raboiliku acknowledges the numerous challenges facing young people today, including the prevalence of drug abuse.

He sees his role as a coach as an opportunity to steer them in the right direction, both on and off the field.

The coach believes that by taking responsibility for preparing athletes, he can positively influence their lives and help them excel.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.