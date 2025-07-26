QVS U18 ends RKS winning run

Queen Victoria School has ended Ratu Kadavulevu School’s winning run this season after beating them 25-22 in the Eastern Zone Vodafone Deans under 18 final.

The QVS forwards were clinical and laid the platform with a dominant display of solid carries and typical pick and drives in the match.

RKS earlier beat QVS in the season but the Vulinitu outfit came out n top today.

The result means QVS will play the third placed team from the Southern Zone in the national quarterfinals while RKS meet the winner from the West.

This afternoon RKS won the Eastern Zone title and the Lutubula Shield.

It was a dream start in the final for RKS with center Jalesi Valoa crossing for the first try after three minutes.

The Lodonians applied more pressure but it was absorbed by the hosts.

Playing at home, QVS regrouped and got their game together and were rewarded when flanker Josua Naitini got them on the board with a converted try.

QVS extended its lead to 10-7 with a successful penalty penalty before RKS fullback Josaia Tunavutu sliced through the defense and crashed over in the corner to put his team in front 12-10 at the break.

Nemani Bativou scored for QVS after the break following some lovely touches and with the forwards combining with their backs.

QVS decided to take a tap from a penalty where halfback Ratu Edward Vakalutugone gave Bativou the ball who then put his head down and ran towards two RKS players who failed to stop him from crossing the tryline.

QVS added another try and penalty to extend their lead 25-12.

National under 20 rep and QVS flyhalf sikeli Bari dictated play and used his forwards well.Bari was also the Player of the Final.

A late surge by RKS saw them score two successive tries but it wasn’t enough.

In the U18 playoff, Lelean Memorial School beat Tailevu North College 24-8.

Meanwhile, Tailevu North defeated QVS 25-12 in the U19 final.

