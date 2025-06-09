Queensland set series alight winning game two in Perth

[ Source: NZ Herald ]

Queensland have held off a second-half fightback from New South Wales to claim a 26-24 win and force the State of Origin series into a game-three decider.

The under-siege Maroons went into the contest as massive outsiders, after their 18-6 loss in the series opener and having never won an Origin match in Western Australia.

But in torrential rain, the Queenslanders defied the odds to level the series and set up a thrilling game three, which will take place on July 9 in Sydney.

Once again, the Blues were let down by their goalkicking, outscoring the Maroons five tries to four, but only nailing two of their conversions, while Queensland centre Valentine Holmes had a perfect night off the tee, with four conversions and a penalty goal.

