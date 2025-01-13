Prasad dreams big

Deshal Prasad

With hopes of one day representing the country in 7s at international level, 17-year-old Deshal Prasad travelled all the way from Ba to Sigatoka to learn the tricks of the trade from the King of 7s himself, Waisale Serevi.

Prasad was one of the 20-plus teenagers who were part of Serevi’s rugby academy program at Lawaqa Park on Saturday.

For the year 11 student of Khalsa College, getting to meet the legend Serevi in the flesh has only renewed his hopes of one day joining the national squad.

“My dream is to play rugby for the Fiji team. My coach Vilimoni Delasau, the former legend, he messaged me and said you should give it a try so I came all the way up from Ba this morning.”

Prasad says the former national 7s great Vilimoni Delasau has been helping him in the pursuit of his dream, by training him on almost a weekly basis.

Prasad understands that there have been no Indo-Fijian to represent Fiji in the sport of 7s, and intends to be the first.