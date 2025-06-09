Police recall forces Torosi out, Rokoua drafted in

[Photo: Coral Coast 7s/Facebook]

Police duties have forced a late change to the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s squad, with Ilikimi Torosi withdrawn from the team after being recalled to his professional obligations with the Fiji Police Force.

Tournament organisers confirmed Torosi, a paid employee of the Fiji Police, was advised to return to active service, ruling him out of the tournament despite his initial selection.

The decision was accepted by organisers, who acknowledged the Police Force’s position and the responsibilities placed on the player, even as his absence is felt within the squad.

Selectors acted quickly to maintain depth and balance, calling in Saunaka speedster Josese Rokoua, who recently featured for Devo Babas and brings proven pace, physicality and sevens experience.

With preparations continuing in Sigatoka, the Mike Friday Select 7s remain focused on delivering a strong showing, confident the reshaped squad will continue to reflect the best of Fijian and international sevens rugby.

The Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with free entry.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.