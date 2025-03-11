Suva changes coaching lineup

new Suva Football head coach Pita Rabo

Former Suva and national team rep, Pita Rabo, has been named the new Suva Football co-coach alongside former goalkeeper Brian Singh, replacing Babs Khan.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Rabo says he is grateful for the opportunity and will take over the role with pride.

“I thank god and everyone who has supported me throughout my soccer career, now I can enjoy coaching. I also thank the Suva FA executive board for trusting me replace Babs Khan.”

The new coach anticipates a seamless integration with the squad, having previously served on the coaching panel during Intiaz Khan’s presidency two years prior.

Rabo’s immediate priority is the upcoming round four clash against Nadroga in the Extra Premier League this weekend.

The team was under scrutiny after a 1-1 draw with Tavua last week, placing considerable pressure on Rabo to deliver a positive result.

Suva will play Nadroga this Sunday at 3 pm at HFC bank stadium, Suva.

In other matches, Tavua will play Lautoka on Saturday at 3 pm at Garvey park, Tavua.

On Sunday, Navua clashes with Labasa at 3 pm at Uprising sports center Navua, while Nadi plays Nasinu at 3 pm at King Charles park, Nadi.

