Former Korovuto College athlete Vishant Reddy has won a bronze for Team Fiji at the Pacific Games.

Reddy finished third in the men’s 800 meters final, clocking an impressive time of 1.51.08 seconds.

Compatriot Sailasa Moala also ran in the race.

Meanwhile Waisake Tewa and Kesaia Boletanakadavu will fly the Fiji flag in the men’s and women’s 100 meters final tonight from 8:45pm.