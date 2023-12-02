Pearls miss out on gold

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji netball team’s hope of winning gold medal has been dashed by a strong Tongan side today.

Our side fell 52-56 in the final.

It was a fast paced match keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

Fiji held on to Tonga 24-24 at half time before they slowly struggled to keep up to Tonga’s pace.

In other sports, Team Fiji’s mixed rugby league side fell 5-6 to Papua New Guinea in the semi-final at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands this morning.

They will now battle in the bronze medal playoff at 3.20 pm.

In other sports, the Fiji Basketball women’s side has also booked their spot in the gold medal playoff after defeating New Caledonia 13-10.

They will face Tahiti at 3.25 pm while the men’s side will face Guam- also in the final at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Games closing ceremony will be at 6 pm.