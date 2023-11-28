PB's for young sprinters

Waisake Tewa (left), Penaia Ramasirai and Joshua Daudravuni

Team Fiji sprinter Joshua Daudravuni never ran in the Fiji Finals but managed to clock a personal best time of 10.84 seconds in his 100 meters heat.

The young sprint team of Daudravuni, Waisake Tewa and Ratu Penaia Ramasirai all had PB’s.

Tewa clocked 10.71 seconds and Ramasirai 10.87secs.

Sprinter Waisake Tewa in action

Daudravuni who spent three years at Ratu Kadavulevu School never made the athletics team before coming to Ratu Sukuna Memorial School where he won the Suva Zone 1 blue ribbon event in 2021.

However, due to the pandemic, Daudravuni never made it to the Coca Cola Games.

When asked when he was RKS did he have an interest in athletics, Daudravuni answered no and says he was part of the ‘qanitavaya’ crew.

In boarding schools like RKS and QVS, ‘qanitavaya’ is a slang used for those who don’t make the team and are usually on the sidelines whether it be rugby or athletics.

“It’s a big experience, first Pacific Games and first international outing for me and coming to meet other countries and challenging them is good.”

Out of our three sprinters, Tewa will make the final tonight at 8:30.

One of the favorites and 2019 silver medalist Jeremy Dodson of Samoa failed to make the final due to injury.



Sprinter Kesaia Boletakanakadavu

In the women’s 100 meters, Kesaia Boletakanakadavu had the 8th fastest time from the semifinals recording 12.60 seconds which is slower than Suva Grammar School student Claudie David’s time of 12.55secs.



Sprinter Claudie David (middle)

David who ran for Vanuatu says she just hopes to make the top eight.

“I’m just hoping to reach the final because that’s my aim for this Pacific Games and it’s my first Pacific Games and hoping to reach the final, not much.”

The women’s 100-meter final will start at 8:45 tonight.