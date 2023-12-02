Lal falls in half marathon

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Avikash Lal has failed to defend his gold medal in the half marathon event this morning at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Lal won the gold medal in 2019 in Apia but was dismissed 7th today.

Meanwhile in other games today, the Fiji Pearls will be battling the Tongan side for the gold medal at 11.30 am

Fiji men’s 3×3 will play New Caledonia in the semi-final at 10 am while the women’s basketball 3×3 will also play New Caledonia in the semi-final at 10.50 am.

In Sailing, Fiji will be competing in the One Person Dinghy Teams and individual final at 10 am.

In mix touch rugby, our side will face Papua New Guinea in the semi-final at 10.20 am.

The closing ceremony will be at 6 pm.



[Medal Tally as of 02 December 2023, 8am]