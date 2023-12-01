Karan opts out of half marathon

Pacific long distance champion Yeshnil Karan

Pacific long distance champion Yeshnil Karan will not take part in the half marathon tomorrow in Honiara.

This has been confirmed by his coach Atma Maharaj to FBC Sports.

Karan won gold on Monday in the 10000 meters before being crowned the 5000 meters champion on Wednesday.

He was supposed to run the 1500 meters yesterday but later decided to pull out.

The former Tavua College student equalled Daven Prakash Singh’s feat of winning three individual gold medals on the track for Fiji at a Pacific Games.