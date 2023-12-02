Just tried my luck: Matai

Rusiate Matai's golden jump

Balata College student Rusiate Matai never thought he would have a podium finish after only receiving bronze in the Fiji Finals this year.

Matai bagged a gold for Team Fiji in high-jump after clearing the bar at 2.04 meters.

The 18-year-old says he decided to give the Team Fiji athletics trials a go but didn’t expect to win a medal let alone gold.

Rusiate Matai [left] after winning the gold medal

He’s grateful to God and his coach for giving his time to help mould him leading up to the Pacific Games.

The Coca-Cola Games bronze medalist cleared 1.89m earlier this year in the high school competition.

He dedicates his gold medal win to the family back home who have shown their unwavering support.