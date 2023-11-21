Fiji to face Samoa in League 9s final

The Fiji Rugby League 9s team secured a solid 24-8 victory against Cook Islands in their final pool match, and will face Samoa in the final.
Despite a slow start, Fiji had a clear goal – to retain their title from the previous Pacific Games.
With their only loss against Samoa, Coach Vulaono Dakuitoga notes that their confidence is at a peak.
Article continues after advertisement
They now look forward to correct their course in the upcoming final against Samoa.
They clash at 7pm tomorrow at the national stadium in Honiara.
Advertisement