Fiji to face Samoa in League 9s final

The Fiji Rugby League 9s team secured a solid 24-8 victory against Cook Islands in their final pool match, and will face Samoa in the final.

Despite a slow start, Fiji had a clear goal – to retain their title from the previous Pacific Games.

With their only loss against Samoa, Coach Vulaono Dakuitoga notes that their confidence is at a peak.

Article continues after advertisement

They now look forward to correct their course in the upcoming final against Samoa.

They clash at 7pm tomorrow at the national stadium in Honiara.