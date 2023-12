Fiji men's basketball team 3x3 [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji men’s basketball 3×3 has booked a spot in the final at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

This is after our side defeated New Caledonia 18-14 this morning in the first semi-final.

Guam has also defeated Papua New Guinea 21-4 in the second semi-final.

The two winners will clash at 3pm today.

Meanwhile, our netball team will play Tonga in the final at 11.30am.