Rugby

Overseas coaches interested in Drua

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 7:21 am

The Fiji Rugby Union has made it clear that it will appoint the best possible coach for the Fijian Drua.

The Drua coach and CEO’s posts were advertised last weekend.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says some high-profile coaches are interested to guide the Drua in the next Super Rugby season.

He says some have even coached national sides.

‘Even before it was advertised, the applicants we’ve received are from throughout the world people who’ve coached professional clubs in UK and France and other coaches who coached national teams’.

Meanwhile, O’Connor adds they are encouraged with the interest from private investors who are willing to team up with the Drua.

As part of the requirement for the Drua’s inclusion in the world’s best competition, FRU will need to prove its financial status which is why they’re are seeking private capital.

Last month New Zealand Rugby awarded a conditional license to the Drua to participate in the Super Rugby competition from 2022 onwards.

The operations of the Fijian Drua will be conducted through a separate company, which will be majority-owned by private investors, although it will work closely with the FRU in many areas.

