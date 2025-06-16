Olyslagers wins Diamond League high jump

source: ABC

High jumper Nicola Olyslagers and 3,000m runner Linden Hall have made it a special day for Australians at the Stockholm Diamond League meet but were still mere support acts to another world-record show-stopper from the incredible Armand Duplantis.

The pole vaulting great “Mondo” Duplantis wowed his home fans in the Swedish capital’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday by soaring to 6.28 metres — the 12th time the 25-year-old has set a new landmark.

The double Olympic champ improved his previous record, set in February, by one centimetre on his first attempt, cheered to the rafters by an ecstatic home crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian Kurtis Marschall did his best to challenge the hometown hero but had to settle for second place with a 5.90m vault before his friend Duplantis cleared 6.00m and set the stage for his record-busting vault, making the new landmark look preposterously easy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.