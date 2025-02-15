Olympic champion to race NFL star

[ Source : Reuters ]

Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles will race NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill after months of public jabs, the eight-time Pro Bowler confirmed on social media.

Hill, who plays with the Miami Dolphins, challenged Lyles to a 50-yard showdown – using the gridiron game’s preferred metric – days after the American won the blue-ribbon event in Paris in the most competitive final in Olympic history.

Lyles responded earlier this month after winning his fourth consecutive 60 meters indoor title at the New Balance Grand Prix by tearing his bib off to reveal a scrawled message: “Tyreek Could Never.”