OFC Pro League applications open this month

Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf

The Oceania Football Confederation will begin accepting applications this month from Pacific Island countries for its professional league starting next year.

Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf expects around eleven applicants.

The OFC is working with Fiji FA and other Pacific nations on preparations.

“All the Oceania nations, the 11 nations plus I think Hawaii and I believe some teams from Australia are allowed to make applications. By June all the applications will be approved to determine the number of clubs. And then the pre-season will start at the end of October to November 2025, then we’ll have to kick off with the official launching in January 2026.”

Yusuf believes the pro-league will benefit all Pacific Island countries, providing employment for players.

