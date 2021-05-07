Home

No June test for Fiji Bati

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 6:44 am

The Fiji Bati will not have any international test ahead of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup which will commence in five months’ time.

The Bati were scheduled to play Papua New Guinea in June but this has been shelved.

Fiji National Rugby League interim Chief Executive Don Natabe says this is disappointing as the world cup looms.

“It’s quite sad that we haven’t had any international since last year and just recently since yesterday we’ve received confirmation that there won’t be any June test this year and we were really looking forward to get some game time ahead of the World Cup but that match against PNG has been shelved.”

Fiji Bati is in Pool B and will play Australia, Scotland and Italy.

The England men’s team will kick the tournament off against Samoa in a blockbuster opening fixture at St James Park, Newcastle on October 23, 2021

